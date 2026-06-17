EM&E Group, a leading Spanish group in defence and security innovation and technologies, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) advanced technology and defence group, EDGE, signed today at Eurosatory the agreement to establish the joint venture in the UAE which they first announced in February.

The new company, which initially had a commercial pipeline of $1.5 billion, has increased its forecasts by 15%, reaching $1.725 billion.

The agreement, signed by Omar Al Zaabi, President – Commercial, EDGE Group, and Fernando Fernández, CEO of EM&E Group, has established the rules that will govern the new company, which is scheduled to start operations during the final quarter of 2026.

The core purpose of this joint venture is the global promotion of advanced weapon systems developed by EM&E Group through a co-production framework: the Spanish firm will lead a key technology transfer to enable EDGE's industrial and technological ecosystem to manufacture different parts of the stations on UAE soil, while the manufacturing of the rest of the product will remain in Spain. Additionally, the new company will manufacture a new weapon station tailored to the latest needs of the global defence sector.

Omar Al Zaabi, President – Commercial, EDGE, stated: “This joint venture brings EM&E’s advanced weapon systems production into EDGE's industrial base, giving us a stronger platform to serve customers around the world. The rise in our commercial pipeline to $1.725 billion since February confirms there is real appetite for what we will build together, and we look forward to the joint venture beginning operations in due course.”

Fernando Fernández, CEO of EM&E Group: “With the signing of this agreement, the joint venture with EDGE becomes a tangible reality that boosts our internationalisation and highlights the technological innovation we lead from Spain. Combining the cutting-edge nature of our weapon systems with EDGE's industrial and technological muscle not only dynamises our global export capabilities but also establishes a solid foundation to jointly lead the creation of new avant-garde security and defence solutions.”