EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups based in UAE, and 4iG Space and Defence Technologies (4iG S&D), a leading Hungarian defence and technology company, have signed a preliminary agreement at Eurosatory 2026 to establish a joint venture in Hungary focused on non-lethal defence technologies through EDGE entity Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (NLT).

The initiative also includes plans for a regional expertise and testing centre dedicated to supporting European military, law enforcement, and public security organisations, said a statement from EDGE Group.

Building on the MoU signed in August 2025, the agreement advances co-operation in non-lethal technologies while supporting the development of localised industrial capabilities, specialised training, and operational expertise in Hungary and across the wider European market.

Under the framework of the agreement, the planned centre will provide comprehensive support for equipment evaluation, testing, operational training, and capability development, enabling end users to assess and employ non-lethal technologies in increasingly complex security environments, stated the Abu Dhabi-based group.

The planned joint venture will focus on the development, manufacture, and commercialisation of advanced non-lethal defence solutions, including specialised ammunition, pyrotechnics, and smart defence technologies.

The establishment of local production capabilities is expected to support growing demand for non-lethal systems designed to minimise collateral injury while enhancing operational effectiveness across military and law enforcement applications.

The agreement reflects EDGE's broader strategy of expanding international industrial partnerships, supporting localised capability development, and advancing innovative technologies that address evolving security requirements while creating long-term value through industrial cooperation and knowledge transfer.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

