Leading French group Safran Electronics & Defence has announced that it has sealed an agreement with UAE-based technology group EDGE to broaden the scope of joint work across the wider portfolios of both companies and develop the next-generation smart weapons for the battlefield.

The term sheet establishes the framework for two proposed joint ventures, one in the UAE, and one in France, leveraging the complementary industrial strengths of both partners and enabling the joint development and production of advanced defence solutions for domestic and international customers, said Safran at the signing ceremony held on the sidelines of Eurosatory 2026 expo in Paris.

At the heart of the partnership is the co-development of an extended-range precision-guided weapon based on the HAMMER family, it stated.

Combining the expertise of both companies, the programme aims to deliver greater operational reach and precision while meeting the evolving needs of modern armed forces.

In addition to this flagship program, the joint venture framework also covers the co-development of a supersonic air-to-ground weapon and a next-generation air-launched system for unmanned aerial platforms, it added.

Alexandre Ziegler, Head of the Defence Global Business Unit, Safran Electronics & Defence, said: "More than 30 years after the start of our partnership with the UAE, Safran and EDGE are entering a new phase of co-operation focused on sovereignty and operational impact. This partnership builds on the success of the HAMMER family, which is benefiting from strong demand and industrial ramp-up."

"By combining software-defined defence with robust industrial manufacturing strength, and leveraging agile engineering practices, we are accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation smart weapons to the battlefield," he stated.

Hamad Al Marar, the Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: "EDGE and Safran have built a partnership on genuinely complementary strengths, and this term sheet takes it to a new level. Together, we have the expertise, the industrial presence and the ambition to develop missile capabilities that will set a new standard for the market."

"With EDGE Europe now established and our presence in France in place, the conditions to deliver on that ambition have never been stronger," noted Al Marar.

Beyond these programmes, the joint ventures will also explore additional industrial and commercial opportunities in both France and the UAE, including sub-systems, anti-tank solutions, and munitions.

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