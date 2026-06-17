Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session with varied performance, as the EGX30 index fell by 0.50% to 52,047.15 points.

The Shariah index also retreated by 0.38% to 5,810.2 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.26% to 6,081.27 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading higher by 0.23% at 15,483.27 points and by 0.15% at 21,262.68 points, respectively.

The EGX's turnover hit EGP 10.153 billion through the exchange of 3.270 billion shares over 193,397 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 3.720 trillion.

Individuals controlled 73.62% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 26.37%.

Egyptians dominated trading with 88.36%, whereas Arab and foreign investors represented 3.7% and 7.94%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 181.392 million and EGP 163.503 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 344.895 million.