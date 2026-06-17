In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Finance today announced the launch of the inaugural Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme, a Shariah-compliant investment instrument offered through an IPO-style subscription framework similar to that adopted by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai.

The programme aims to broaden participation in government investment instruments and enable individuals and families to access investment opportunities backed by the UAE Government.

The programme is designed to promote financial inclusion, foster a culture of long-term saving and investing, and is aligned with the UAE’s “Year of Family 2026” initiative, which seeks to build a more financially aware and future-ready society. It also reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global financial centre offering innovative and diversified investment products.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said that the launch of the Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk Programme represents a strategic step and reflects UAE’s commitment to advance its financial ecosystem and expand community engagement in government investment instruments, thereby strengthening financial inclusion and contributing to a more diversified, resilient, and sustainable economy.

He added that the programme reflects the Ministry of Finance’s approach, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE, to creating innovative financial solutions that align with the aspirations of society while fostering a culture of saving, financial planning, and long-term investment. The initiative is designed to empower individuals and families to play an active role in supporting the nation’s economic development journey.

He further noted that the programme aligns with the UAE’s broader objectives of enhancing public awareness of the importance of long-term financial planning and creating an enabling environment that supports individuals in building more sustainable financial capabilities, while reinforcing the concept of participation in the nation’s development agenda.

He also emphasised that the Ministry of Finance remains committed to advancing local capital markets and strengthening the UAE’s leadership as a global financial hub that offers innovative and diversified investment solutions, while supporting the development of a more inclusive, competitive, and future-ready financial ecosystem.

Tailored specifically for individuals across the UAE, the programme introduces a secure government-backed investment instrument with a minimum subscription amount of AED 1,000. It offers investors potential risk-free returns on the T–Sukuk within a transparent and well-regulated investment framework, while allowing sukuk to be traded on Nasdaq Dubai following their listing, thereby enhancing accessibility and liquidity flexibility in government investment products. The full details of the first issuance, including profit rate, tenor, and subscription period will be announced within the coming week.

The programme is being launched in close collaboration with a number of partners, including Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Nasdaq Dubai, and the participating banks. Emirates NBD Bank has been appointed as the Lead Receiving Bank, whilst Emirates Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Ajman Bank, and Mashreq Bank will serve as Receiving Banks, allowing investors to seamlessly subscribe through partner digital platforms and dedicated subscription channels. Nasdaq Dubai will also act as the central securities depository and provide the settlement platform.

The sukuk are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and become available for trading following the completion of the offering process. This will support greater participation by individual investors in local capital markets, enable them to trade sukuk within a regulated marketplace, and provide enhanced flexibility in managing their investments after the subscription and allocation stages.

The programme represents a significant addition to the UAE’s government investment product ecosystem by introducing a structured channel through which individual investors can diversify their investment portfolios through a trusted sovereign-backed instrument within a transparent and advanced financial environment. It also reinforces the role of financial markets in providing innovative and diversified investment solutions tailored to the needs of individual investors.

The launch of the programme builds on the Ministry of Finance’s ongoing efforts to develop local capital markets and government financing instruments, while expanding access to innovative investment opportunities for a broader segment of society. It seeks to strengthen public participation in the UAE’s financial ecosystem, promote long-term saving and investment, and further integrate government investment instruments with local capital markets.