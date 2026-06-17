SINGAPORE - ⁠China's finance ministry has hired a group ‌of Chinese and global banks to arrange ​a possible sale of euro-denominated bonds, a term sheet ​seen by ​Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The deal may include bonds due in five, eight ⁠and 12 years, depending on market conditions. No information on the potential size was provided.

China's finance ministry said on Tuesday it ​planned ‌to sell up ⁠to 5 ⁠billion euros ($5.80 billion) of sovereign bonds in Luxembourg in ​the week of ‌June 22, with final ⁠details to be announced before the sale.

China last sold euro bonds in November, when it raised 4 billion euros through a two-part deal that drew strong investor demand.

Wednesday's term sheet showed the mandated banks were Bank of China, Bank of ‌Communications, Agricultural Bank of China, BofA Securities, ⁠China Construction Bank (Asia), China International ​Capital Corporation, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia), HSBC, ICBC, JPMorgan, Societe ​Generale, Standard ‌Chartered Bank and UBS.

($1 = 0.8620 ⁠euros)

(Reporting by Yantoultra ​Ngui, Editing by Louise Heavens)