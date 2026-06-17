Reflecting the growing trust of users in the religious digital services provided with the highest standards of accuracy and innovation, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced a significant milestone achieved by the “Duluk DXB” global prayer times application.

Since its launch two years ago, the application has surpassed 1.035 million downloads, coinciding with the conclusion of the Hijri year 1447 AH.

Statistics revealed that users accessed the application 187 million times during the past year, averaging 310 visits per user to benefit from its diverse services. The application has also successfully engaged with more than 250,000 users weekly through notifications highlighting its features and ongoing updates.

The application has gained widespread adoption in the United Arab Emirates, where its user base exceeds half a million users, while the remaining users are distributed across various countries worldwide.

The largest international user groups are located in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Oman, with notable growth also recorded in Bangladesh, India, Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

In terms of daily usage, the application recorded its highest activity during the past Ramadan, reaching 130,000 active users in a single day. During regular periods, it maintains close to 50,000 active daily users, a substantial figure for a specialized smart application.

“Duluk DXB” aims to provide accurate and reliable prayer times, Qibla direction, and Hijri calendar services for cities around the world, contributing to the enhancement of digital religious services and facilitating access to them through smart platforms.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Hamad Mohammed Saleh, Head of the Prayer Times and Crescent Observation Section, stated that the success of the application reflects the growing confidence users place in it as one of the world’s leading digital platforms, offering precise Sharia and astronomical services in accordance with the highest technical standards.

The Department affirmed that these results align with its strategic plans and the vision of the wise leadership to build a pioneering digital government ecosystem, develop proactive smart services that enhance customer happiness, strengthen Dubai’s leadership in community digital services, and foster a culture of innovation across government operations in the Emirate.