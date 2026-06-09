Gulf Capital, one of the largest private equity firms investing from the GCC to Asia, together with Karthik and Sneha Polsani, founders of Eclat Health Solutions, and the Eclat management team, today (June 9) announced the completion of Gulf Capital’s successful exit from Eclat through a Management Buyout.

The transaction returns full ownership of Eclat to its founders and management team and reflects a highly successful outcome for all stakeholders.

It marks the conclusion of a close and collaborative partnership during which Eclat evolved from a provider-focused revenue cycle services business into a scaled, diversified healthcare services platform serving providers and payors across the US.

During Gulf Capital’s ownership, Eclat increased profitability by more than 10 times in five years, representing an ebitda compound annual growth rate of 75%.

For Gulf Capital and its Fund III investors, the exit represents one of the most successful realizations in the Firm’s history and highlights its ability to build global market-leading platforms through active ownership and deep operational value creation.

For Eclat’s founders and management team, the transaction opens a new chapter as they take forward a business that is significantly larger, more diversified, technology-enabled, and well positioned for the next phase of growth.

Gulf Capital invested in Eclat with a shared ambition alongside the founders to build a differentiated healthcare services platform defined by scale, breadth, technology and long-term value.

From the outset, both partners worked closely to expand the company’s service offering, geographic reach and end-markets, while strengthening the leadership team to support accelerated growth.

Over the course of the partnership, Eclat broadened its capabilities across healthcare services by adding complementary verticals that enhanced its delivery model and deepened its value proposition to clients. The deliberate expansion of revenue cycle management capabilities introduced new offerings that drove strong organic growth and attracted a growing base of blue-chip healthcare customers.

A further pillar of the growth strategy was investment in the payor segment and in technology. This included the development of evaire, Eclat’s proprietary AI and analytics platform, powered by agentic AI and Eclat’s deep payer expertise, supporting end-to-end chart retrieval and review, risk adjustment coding, Confidence Scoring, payer analytics and related use cases.

These initiatives helped strengthen Eclat’s ability to deliver technology-enabled solutions while improving efficiency, compliance and outcomes for customers.

The execution of this strategy translated into meaningful operational scale. Eclat expanded its service coverage nationally, grew its delivery footprint and back office from two to six offices across India and the Philippines, and increased its workforce from 450 employees to more than 4,000 across the US, India and the Philippines.

Over the course of the partnership, the business delivered ten-fold growth in both revenues and ebitda, reflecting Gulf Capital’s and Eclat leadership’s deep focus on operational improvements and value creation.

Mohammad Madani, Managing Director at Gulf Capital, said: "This investment exemplifies our approach to partnering with exceptional founders and management teams and supporting them in building differentiated, high-quality platforms."

"It highlights Gulf Capital’s proven Control Growth Buyout model, where we acquire majority stakes in leading businesses and accelerate their growth and profitability before executing successful exits," he stated.

Fouad Daher, Executive Director at Gulf Capital, said: "Together with Karthik, Gabe, Sneha and the broader leadership team, we expanded the platform meaningfully across services, geographies, technology and talent, creating a business of real scale, resilience and strategic depth."

"The quality and resilience of the platform today reflect the depth of what was built together, and with the foundations now firmly in place, we believe the most exciting chapter for Eclat is still to come," he added.

Karthik Polsani, the Group CEO of Eclat Health Solutions, said: "When we partnered with Gulf Capital in 2020, we had a clear vision for what Eclat could become—and together, we executed against that vision with focus, discipline and ambition. Gulf Capital was a true strategic partner throughout the journey, supporting us in strengthening our leadership team, expanding our capabilities and scaling the business to new levels of performance."

Sneha said: "Over the past several years, we have significantly professionalised and scaled the organization - building robust operational processes, investing in talent and enhancing our service offering to better serve our clients."

"Working alongside Gulf Capital accelerated this journey and positioned Eclat for sustainable, long-term growth. As we move forward, we are exceptionally well positioned to continue executing on our strategy, deepen our provider and payor partnerships, pursue selective strategic opportunities and deliver consistent value to our partners and stakeholders," she added.

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