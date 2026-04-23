Several key entities in Ras Al Khaimah have announced a strategic cooperation to enhance the emirate’s safety and emergency system, in line with directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department and Chairman of the Committee of the Security and Development of Ports.

The cooperation brings together Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence Department, Ras Al Khaimah Customs, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Ras Al Khaimah Ports, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, as part of efforts to strengthen institutional integration and operational readiness.

The initiative aims to develop coordination and response mechanisms, standardise operational procedures and risk management approaches, and align practices with international standards to ensure a safe and efficient operational environment.

Areas of cooperation include regular review and updating of evacuation and emergency plans, conducting joint exercises, enhancing procedures for handling hazardous materials, and organising specialised training programmes.

The agreement also focuses on coordinating safety requirements for future projects and expansions to support proactive planning in line with growth and evolving operational needs.

The participating entities affirmed that the agreement represents a strategic step in advancing the safety and emergency system across the emirate’s ports, enhancing the efficiency of the operational ecosystem and strengthening response capabilities under various conditions.

They added that the initiative supports the competitiveness of Ras Al Khaimah and aligns with its future development ambitions.

The cooperation reflects the implementation of Decree No. 25 of 2025 issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on establishing the Committee of the Security and Development of Ports, aimed at enhancing port security, strengthening coordination among authorities, and promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices.