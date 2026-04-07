The UAE authorities yesterday (April 6) announced the details of the AED6 billion ($1.63 billion) Fourth Federal Corridor project, one of the country’s flagship road projects, aimed at boosting connectivity between the emirates and increasing road network capacity to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.

The project will see the construction of a 68-km road, featuring 10 major intersections, 6 to 8 lanes in each direction, and 4 flyovers.

"Developing the infrastructure system is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and a key driver of the country’s competitiveness," remarked Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, while chairing the first meeting of the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council this year.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the projects aimed at advancing the nation’s infrastructure ecosystem, enhancing transport efficiency and strengthening integration between federal and local entities.

"The next phase requires accelerating the implementation of high-impact projects that enhance the efficiency of the transport system, and support the transition towards smart and sustainable mobility patterns, in line with population growth and urban expansion," he stated.

The meeting forms part of an integrated government approach focused on developing proactive solutions that enhance the readiness of the UAE’s national infrastructure, keep pace with rapid urban and economic growth, and reinforce the country’s global competitiveness in infrastructure and transport indicators.

Technical updates were presented, including revised connection points and coordination with local authorities to finalise route alignments in a manner that ensures integration with wider development plans.

The meeting also reviewed progress on linking the Emirate of Ajman to the Third and Fourth Federal Corridors, a step that will help provide effective traffic alternatives, improve traffic flow, and further enhance mobility between the emirates.

In the area of public transport, the Council reviewed a comprehensive study to develop the transport system between Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, in response to growing daily commuting demand.

The proposed plan includes a network of 10 key routes, featuring Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and dedicated lanes, with direct links to major stations such as the metro network and city centres.

The project represents a significant long-term investment in supporting future growth, improving connectivity, and enabling more efficient movement across the country.

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