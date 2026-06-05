MUSCAT - The transport and logistics sector in the Sultanate of Oman is undergoing a comprehensive transformation aimed at strengthening the country's connectivity with regional and global markets. This transformation encompasses the maritime affairs sector, roads and land transport, ports, the Oman Logistics Centre, as well as green mobility and smart transport initiatives, creating an integrated ecosystem that supports economic growth, trade facilitation, and sustainable development.

Basma Bait Bakhit, Road Management Development Specialist at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, stated that, within the framework of the "Quality and competitive road infrastructure" programme, ongoing projects include over 140 kilometers of road improvement projects, over 75 kilometers of tourist access roads, over 1,000 kilometers of strategic road projects, over 125 kilometers of road rehabilitation projects, and over 180 kilometers of logistics access roads.

She added that the total cost allocated for routine road maintenance during the previous period exceeded RO 250 million, encompassing routine maintenance projects and road repairs. She noted that the Ministry worked to quickly address weather-related damage, with the value of contracts for maintaining unpaved roads in the South Sharqiyah Governorate exceeding RO 2.8 million, while the total cost of contracts for maintaining asphalt roads over five years exceeded RO 77 million.

The ministry continues to implement several initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and spending. These include decentralizing the management and maintenance of local roads through governorate offices, introducing modern technologies in construction and maintenance work, and expanding the digitization of services related to the roads sector.

Between 2021 and 2025, the roads and land transport sector witnessed the implementation and commencement of several strategic and high-quality projects with a total value of approximately RO 1.2 billion. The most prominent projects implemented and completed during this period included the Sultan Taimur bin Faisal Road (Barka – Al-Suwaiq) and its associated connections, the roads of Al Jabal Al-Akhdar, the dual carriageway of the Raysut – Al-Mughsail Road, the dual carriageway of the Izki – Nizwa – Qarout Al-Janoubiya – Birkat Al-Mawz – Farq Road, the dual carriageway of the Al-Batinah Road connections (Liwa – Shinas), the connection to the Free Zone in the Wilayat of Suhar, the roads of the Khazaen Economic Zone, the rehabilitation of the Shuwaimiya Pass in the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands, and the rehabilitation of the Al-Hazm – Al-Rustaq Road in the Wilayat of Al-Rustaq.

The Eleventh Five-Year Plan focuses on completing ongoing projects, some of which have exceeded 70% completion, while simultaneously implementing new projects during 2026. These new projects include the dual carriageway expansion of several main roads and the rehabilitation of vital roads in various governorates.

Oman’s network of paved roads currently extends to 16,357 kilometers, while the length of unpaved roads has reached 17,069 kilometers. Developing and opening roads is a cornerstone of supporting economic, tourism, and logistical development in the Sultanate of Oman. Roads play a pivotal role in connecting governorates and economic zones, enhancing trade and investment, and contributing to the government's goals of economic diversification and sustainable development.

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