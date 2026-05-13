RIYADH — The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) closes the May 2026 issuance under the Kingdom's Local Sukuk Program with a total SR 2.418 billion.

According to the center's statement, the issuance was divided into five tranches.

The first tranche amounted to SR348 million in sukuk maturing in 2031, while the second tranche totaled SR35 million in sukuk maturing in 2033.

The third tranche reached SR1.010 billion in sukuk maturing in 2036, and the fourth tranche amounted to SR1.015 billion in sukuk maturing in 2039.

The fifth tranche totaled SR10 million in sukuk maturing in 2041.

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