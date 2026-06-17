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Barclays raised its year-end target for the STOXX 600 index to 670 from 620 on Wednesday and dropped its bearish view on regional stocks, citing lower oil prices and the possibility of a U.S.-Iran deal improving the economic outlook.
The pan-European stock index is trading near a record high after the United States and Iran reached a preliminary peace agreement earlier this week to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the three-month conflict in the Middle East. The index has reclaimed all of its post-conflict losses and is up about 7.4% year-to-date.
European equities have lagged global peers since the onset of the conflict, weighed down by energy shocks and tighter financial conditions, but Barclays now sees the region's near-term risk-reward improving as those pressures begin to ease.
Barclays said its move to the "peace target" reflects expectations of stronger earnings growth and a partial recovery in valuations as geopolitical risks recede in the second half of the year. It also closed its "Underweight" stance on European stocks.
Many European sectors remain below pre-war levels, even as investors have rotated into some of the segments hardest hit by the conflict.
The new target implies an upside of around 5.3% from Tuesday's close of 636.
The brokerage added that falling oil prices and stabilizing macro indicators could support a rebound in Europe, with earnings momentum likely to hold up as tail risks diminish. It also flagged potential broadening in global market leadership beyond technology-heavy U.S. stocks.
Barclays also turned more constructive on parts of the consumer space, upgrading luxury to overweight, even as luxury stocks are among the worst-performing on the STOXX this year, while downgrading healthcare to underweight.
Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank turned "Neutral" from "Overweight" on U.S. versus European equities, saying a narrowing growth gap and easing tailwinds for U.S. stocks could reduce their relative outperformance.
(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)