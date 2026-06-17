Arab Finance: Concrete Fashion Group generated consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company of $1.458 million in the first three months of 2026, an annual drop of 52.94% from $3.098 million, according to the audited financial results.

Net revenues increased to $40.371 million at the end of March 2026 from $33.177 million a year earlier.

The firm incurred standalone net losses of $866.958, up from net losses of $615,060 in the January-March period of 2025.

In 2025, Concrete Fashion achieved consolidated net profits worth $14 million, down 12.9% year-on-year from $16.1 million in 2024.