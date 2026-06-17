Arab Finance: Universal for Paper and Packaging Materials (Unipack) reported a 72.36% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 to EGP 2.967 million, versus EGP 10.734 million, as per a disclosure.

The company also achieved net sales of EGP 376.108 million in the three months ended March 31st, down from EGP 387.431 million in the first three months of 2025.

As for standalone financials, the firm earned net profits after tax of EGP 3.047 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 10.705 million in Q1 2025.

Unipack is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that manufactures self-adhesive products. The company is primarily engaged in the production and sale of paper and packaging materials, while marketing its products domestically and internationally.