MUSCAT - Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) - the Sultanate of Oman’s flagship fertiliser producer - has outlined an ambitious long-term strategy to diversify its product portfolio beyond its current focus on urea and ammonia primarily for agricultural use.

The company, which is currently in the midst of an Initial Public Offering (IPO), announced in its prospectus that the proposed strategy will focus on expanding into higher-value chemical products and developing lower-carbon production pathways aligned with global energy transition trends.

Under its product diversification programme, OMIFCO is assessing the potential to expand its portfolio into a wide range of downstream and speciality chemicals. These include water-soluble fertilisers, which are primarily used in precision agriculture and fertigation systems to deliver nutrients efficiently through irrigation; complex fertilisers, which provide balanced nutrient formulations (typically nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) for crop productivity and soil health; and diesel exhaust fluid, used in selective catalytic reduction systems to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions in diesel engines.

The list also includes urea phosphate, a highly soluble fertiliser widely used for fertigation and foliar feeding, particularly in high-value horticulture; ammonium nitrate, a nitrogen fertiliser used extensively in agriculture but also a key industrial oxidiser; calcium ammonium nitrate, a safer nitrogen fertiliser variant commonly used in field crops; and urea ammonium nitrate, a liquid fertiliser widely applied in large-scale mechanised farming systems.

Further downstream products under consideration include diammonium phosphate, a major phosphate-based fertiliser used to supply both nitrogen and phosphorus to crops; ammonium sulfate, used both as a nitrogen fertiliser and as a soil acidifier in alkaline soils; and urea-formaldehyde resins, which are industrial adhesives used in wood-based panel manufacturing such as plywood and particleboard.

The portfolio also extends into more chemical-intensive products such as melamine, used in laminates, coatings and plastics; caprolactam, a key feedstock for nylon production used in textiles and engineering plastics; hydrogen cyanide, an important intermediate in the production of acrylonitrile and other industrial chemicals; and ammonium bicarbonate, used in food processing as a leavening agent as well as in some niche industrial applications.

The company noted that these initiatives remain at an evaluation stage, but collectively represent a strategic effort to move beyond commodity fertilisers into higher-margin and more technically advanced chemical segments.

In parallel, OMIFCO is also examining pathways to develop low-carbon ammonia, a product increasingly in demand as global industries and energy markets seek to decarbonise supply chains.

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