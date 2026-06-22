MUSCAT - Hynfra, a Poland-based developer of large-scale green hydrogen projects, has signed an agreement with US-headquartered Ohmium International Inc covering the design engineering and technological development of a major green ammonia production scheme planned in Duqm, southeastern Oman, alongside other ventures in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

In Oman, Hynfra is advancing a 400,000-tonnes-per-annum (tpa) green ammonia project powered by 2.6 GW of renewable energy capacity, with an estimated investment of around $4 billion.

“Green Ammonia Oman (GAO) stands as Hynfra's flagship venture in the Middle East and the largest production project in the portfolio,” the company states on its website. “The property designated for investment is located near the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), which offers multimodal connectivity, a business-friendly environment, investment incentives, capital and profit repatriation, and long-term usufruct agreements.”

According to Hynfra, the Green Ammonia Oman concept is centred on green ammonia as the primary revenue-generating product. However, the project’s proximity to industrial facilities within SEZAD also presents opportunities for additional revenue streams through the sale of electricity, process steam and desalinated water by-products.

Earlier this week, Hynfra signed a master cooperation agreement with California-headquartered Ohmium International, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, to support green hydrogen projects under development in Oman, Jordan and Mauritania.

Under the agreement, Ohmium will contribute to the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase of the projects and provide technical expertise in PEM electrolyzer technology throughout their development. The three projects are intended to produce green hydrogen for conversion into green ammonia, helping strengthen domestic clean energy capacity, enhance energy security and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Ohmium designs, manufactures and deploys modular, scalable PEM electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. With manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, the company has built a global project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents.

Commenting on the agreement, Hynfra Chief Executive Officer Tomoho Umeda said the company continues to expand collaboration with technology partners across its portfolio of green hydrogen and ammonia projects.

The Ohmium partnership follows Hynfra’s alliance with Polish industrial plastics manufacturer and energy integration specialist Promet-Plast, announced in December last year. The partnership aims to deploy Promet-Plast’s renewable energy, storage and hydrogen integration technologies across Hynfra’s planned 1.1 million tpa green ammonia project portfolio in the MENA region.

Hynfra’s proposed investment further strengthens Duqm’s growing position as a regional hub for green fuels and clean energy development. The most advanced project currently under development in the Special Economic Zone is ACME Group’s green ammonia venture. Its first phase, now under construction, is designed to produce 100,000 tpa of green ammonia with the first export shipment to Europe anticipated by mid-2027.

Building on this foundation, ACME recently unveiled plans for Phases 2 and 3 of the project, representing a combined investment of approximately $4.2 billion. The expansion phases will add production capacity of 142,000 tpa of green hydrogen and 800,000 tpa of green ammonia, with commercial operations targeted for 2030 and 2033, respectively.

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