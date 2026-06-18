The significance of this week’s Omani Council of Ministers meeting lies less in the individual decisions announced than in what they may reveal about the next phase of policymaking in the Sultanate of Oman.

Since 2020, much of Oman’s reform agenda has been shaped by the imperatives of fiscal adjustment. Public finance reforms, debt management, expenditure rationalisation, governance reforms, and institutional restructuring were largely driven by the need to strengthen fiscal resilience following a prolonged period of economic pressure and declining oil revenues.

The latest announcements suggest that policymakers may now be turning their attention towards a different challenge: how to translate greater fiscal stability into sustained economic growth.

The establishment of an Economic Coordination Council is perhaps the clearest indication of this shift. The issue confronting many middle-income economies is not necessarily the absence of economic policy, but the fragmentation of policy across ministries, regulators, state-owned entities, and the private sector. Economic diversification increasingly depends on coordination between labour markets, infrastructure, regulation, investment policy, logistics, finance, and innovation. The creation of a dedicated coordination mechanism suggests recognition that future growth may depend as much on policy coherence as on policy design.

A similar logic appears to underpin the decision to establish a Government Assets Authority. Across many countries, governments are reassessing how public assets are managed and whether they can generate greater economic value. In Oman’s case, the move appears to reflect a broader effort to treat state assets not simply as administrative holdings but as components of a national balance sheet capable of supporting long-term economic objectives.

The emphasis on government performance assessment is also notable. As fiscal pressures ease, attention inevitably shifts towards questions of effectiveness and delivery. Citizens, businesses, and investors tend to judge institutions less by the resources they command than by the outcomes they produce. The continued focus on performance measurement suggests an effort to strengthen accountability and improve policy implementation across government.

The directives concerning children’s use of digital platforms and the prioritisation of cybersecurity point to another emerging reality. Governments increasingly face challenges that cut across traditional administrative boundaries. Digital technologies create new economic opportunities while simultaneously introducing social, regulatory, and security risks. Managing these trade-offs is becoming a central feature of contemporary governance.

Equally interesting is the institutional context in which these decisions were announced. Rather than emerging as a series of isolated directives, they were presented through the Council of Ministers itself. While this may appear procedural, it arguably reflects a broader trend towards embedding policymaking within formal institutions and administrative structures. For states seeking long-term policy continuity, the strength of institutions often matters as much as the decisions they produce.

Taken together, these developments may indicate that Oman is entering a new stage in its reform trajectory. The central challenge during the past several years was fiscal stabilisation. The challenge now appears to be economic transformation: improving productivity, encouraging investment, strengthening the role of the private sector, and creating new sources of growth.

Whether the new institutions and initiatives ultimately achieve these objectives remains to be seen. Economic diversification is rarely a linear process, and many countries have struggled to convert institutional reform into sustained growth. Nevertheless, the announcements emerging from this week’s meeting provide an important insight into how Oman’s policymakers appear to be framing the next phase of the country’s development.

If the first years of the current reign were largely concerned with improving the state’s fiscal and administrative capacity, the coming years are likely to be judged by a different standard: the extent to which that capacity can generate economic opportunity, productivity, and long-term growth.

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