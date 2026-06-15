Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened higher on Monday, gaining 83.23 points, or 0.80%, to reach 10,544 points, compared to the previous session's close, supported by all sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Industrials sector by (+0.17%), Insurance (+0.19%), Telecoms (+0.41%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.80%), Banks and Financial Services (+1.09%), Real Estate (+1.20%), and Transportation (+1.50%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 140.560 million, with 67.167 million shares traded in 6,479 transactions.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

