BENGALURU - Most Gulf stock markets edged higher in early trade on Thursday, ​as an ⁠interim ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran improved ‌investor sentiment.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart signed an accord on Wednesday aimed ​at ending the war, with Trump warning that Washington would resume attacks and ​target Iranian officials ​if Tehran failed to honour its commitments.

Dubai's main index rose 0.8%, led by real estate, industrial and financial stocks.

Developer ⁠Emaar Properties gained 2%, while Emirates NBD Bank added 1.3%. NBD Bank, Dubai's largest lender, said it had completed the acquisition of a majority stake in India's RBL Bank through a primary infusion of about $2.75 billion.

Among ​other gainers, ‌low-cost carrier ⁠Air Arabia advanced 3.8%, ⁠while exchange operator Dubai Financial Market jumped 4% after Dubai Media Office said ​in a post on X that the market's ‌capitalisation had exceeded 1 trillion dirhams on ⁠Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index advanced 0.5%, with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding rising 3.3% and real estate developer Aldar Properties climbing 2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index inched up 0.1%, helped by gains in materials, real estate and financial shares.

Saudi Energy Company rose 1.7%, while Specialized Medical Company climbed 4.6% after the healthcare provider won a project from the Ministry of Health with an estimated value of about ‌3.8 billion riyals ($1.01 billion).

Saudi Aramco fell 0.4% following a ⁠report that the oil giant was considering selling ​a stake in its sulphur business in a deal that could raise upto $7 billion.

The Qatari benchmark index was little changed, as Industries Qatar ​added 0.8%, ‌while Qatar National Bank , the region's largest lender, ⁠slipped 0.6%.

($1 = 3.7532 riyals)

(Reporting ​by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)