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BENGALURU - Most Gulf stock markets edged higher in early trade on Thursday, as an interim ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran improved investor sentiment.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart signed an accord on Wednesday aimed at ending the war, with Trump warning that Washington would resume attacks and target Iranian officials if Tehran failed to honour its commitments.
Dubai's main index rose 0.8%, led by real estate, industrial and financial stocks.
Developer Emaar Properties gained 2%, while Emirates NBD Bank added 1.3%. NBD Bank, Dubai's largest lender, said it had completed the acquisition of a majority stake in India's RBL Bank through a primary infusion of about $2.75 billion.
Among other gainers, low-cost carrier Air Arabia advanced 3.8%, while exchange operator Dubai Financial Market jumped 4% after Dubai Media Office said in a post on X that the market's capitalisation had exceeded 1 trillion dirhams on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark index advanced 0.5%, with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding rising 3.3% and real estate developer Aldar Properties climbing 2%.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index inched up 0.1%, helped by gains in materials, real estate and financial shares.
Saudi Energy Company rose 1.7%, while Specialized Medical Company climbed 4.6% after the healthcare provider won a project from the Ministry of Health with an estimated value of about 3.8 billion riyals ($1.01 billion).
Saudi Aramco fell 0.4% following a report that the oil giant was considering selling a stake in its sulphur business in a deal that could raise upto $7 billion.
The Qatari benchmark index was little changed, as Industries Qatar added 0.8%, while Qatar National Bank , the region's largest lender, slipped 0.6%.
($1 = 3.7532 riyals)
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)