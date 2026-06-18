Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Wednesday's trading session higher by 24.08 points, or 0.23 percent, reaching 10,575.50 points.

A total of 153,775,060 shares were traded during the session, with a total value of QAR 452,760,413.281 through 27,871 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 35 companies advanced, while those of 15 other companies declined, with the shares of four companies remaining unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QAR 639,025,544,150.386 compared to QAR 637,228,505,239.866 in the previous session.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).