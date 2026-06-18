JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), launched an economic empowerment project targeting the most vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities in the Gaza Strip.

The launching ceremony, held at Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, was attended by representatives from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as well as several local and international organizations. The initiative forms part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The project, in its first phase, aims to train more than 1,000 individuals from the most-needy groups and persons with disabilities through specialized training programs totaling approximately 130 training hours across eight professional and digital tracks. Upon completion, beneficiaries will receive diploma certificates along with specialized professional kits designed to support their entry into the labor market, enhance their economic opportunities, and enable them to secure sustainable sources of income.

For his part, Dr. Essam Abu Khalil, head of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage—the implementing partner of the KSrelief—affirmed that the project represents a new step within a comprehensive series of humanitarian and development interventions implemented by Saudi Arabia through the Center in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that investing in people and building their capacities is one of the key pillars of recovery and sustainable development.

In the same context, representatives of international and UN organizations operating in the Gaza Strip praised the humanitarian and development role undertaken by the KSrelief in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of transitioning from emergency response to economic empowerment programs that provide beneficiaries with tangible opportunities for self-reliance and improved living conditions.

Meanwhile, the central kitchen of the KSrelief distributed 25,000 hot meals on Tuesday to the most vulnerable groups in central and southern Gaza, benefiting 25,000 individuals, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in the Strip.

These humanitarian and relief efforts fall within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s steadfast positions through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, in supporting the Palestinian people across various crises and hardships.

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