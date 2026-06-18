KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is waiting for the approval of the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for six tenders with a combined value of KD159.7 million.

The ministry submitted the contracts to the bureau at various dates in May and June for pre-audit, audit and review procedures, with the aim of obtaining final approval if there are no observations requiring its corrective action.

In a related development, the ministry obtained approval from CAPT to award the contracts to the bidders whose offers best met the required specifications and conditions.

These contracts are for the development and modernization of water infrastructure to increase the water reserves of the country and ensure uninterrupted water supply, particularly during summer when consumption rises due to high temperatures.

One of the contracts is for the construction of the Hawally Water Distribution Complex and related works at a cost of KD42.268 million.

Once completed, it will increase fresh water storage capacity by 66 million gallons per day, raise pumping capacity to 54.5 million gallons per day, and increase brackish water pumping capacity to 23.5 million gallons per day.

Another contract is for the supply and installation of the Doha Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant at a total cost of KD114.28 million.

The plant is expected to add 60 million imperial gallons of fresh water per day to meet the rising water demand of new urban and residential areas.

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