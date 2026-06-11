Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables fluctuated on Wednesday, June 10th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A kilogram of packaged rice climbed by 1.3% to EGP 34.6, while the price of packaged flour declined by 4% to EGP 25.2.

Packaged sugar amounted to EGP 32.8 per kilogram, while the sunflower oil was priced at EGP 105 per kilogram.

As for vegetables, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes fell by 7.3% to EGP 26.3, while the price of potatoes recorded EGP 15.1.