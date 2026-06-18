Italian defence and aerospace company Leonardo and Abu Dhabi's ​EDGE group ⁠have detailed plans for a joint ‌venture targeting over 4 billion euros in orders over ​five years, the companies said on Wednesday at ​a Paris event.

The ​venture announced last November, which will be 51% owned by EDGE and 49% ⁠by Leonardo, is expected to begin operations with contracts already secured worth several hundred million euros.

* The joint venture will focus ​on ‌airborne radars ⁠for next-generation stealth ⁠platforms, the Kronos Grand Mobile High-Power radar, Combat Management ​Systems and Multi-Mission Aircraft Sensors

* ‌It will also serve ⁠as a commercial platform to promote and sell the M-346 fighter/trainer aircraft across European and international markets

* "Industrial collaboration and joint ventures are a model we are increasingly embracing, and we are confident that, together with EDGE, we will establish a ‌winning benchmark," said Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani

* The ⁠two companies first outlined ​the partnership in a memorandum of understanding signed in 2025, and announced the joint venture ​at the ‌Dubai Airshow in November 2025.

(Reporting ⁠by Romolo Tosiani ​in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)