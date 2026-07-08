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SEOUL - UAE state oil giant ADNOC said on Wednesday it had signed a long-term energy security partnership with South Korea to expand cooperation on crude supply, emergency supply coordination and strategic crude storage.
The partnership expands existing agreements, including a pledge the United Arab Emirates made in March to supply South Korea with up to 24 million barrels of oil, and was announced during a visit by Sultan al-Jaber, ADNOC Group CEO and the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, to South Korea.
Both parties will seek to boost long-term crude supply to Korean refiners, improve joint coordination during emergency supply situations such as seeking alternative export routes, and advance cooperation on international joint crude stockpiling in South Korea, ADNOC said.
South Korea also intends to support talks on ADNOC's access to crude oil storage facilities in the country, including facilities connected to Korean refining assets, ADNOC said.
South Korean industry minister Kim Jung-kwan said on Wednesday that while the Middle East situation was entering a phase of change, securing stable core resource supply chains remained a critical task.
"The Korean government needs to strengthen our strategic partnership with the UAE, a key energy supplier," he said.
South Korea is almost entirely dependent on imports for its energy, with 70% of oil purchases coming from the Middle East. Earlier this year, the war in the Middle East prompted the South Korean government to look for alternative energy sources, including from countries such as Kazakhstan.
(Reporting by Hyeyoon Cho. Editing by Mark Potter)