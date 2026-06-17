Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways continues to deliver on its commitment to network restoration, and is steadily expanding its reach to more than 160 gateways for the ease and convenience of international travellers. Starting today, the airline is returning to 26 destinations in key global markets.

The World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for the ninth time, resumed safe and secure operations from March 2026 to over 60 destinations. It gradually began rebuilding its network to facilitate connectivity across the globe, and will now serve more than 160 destinations this summer.

Qatar Airways’ award-winning passenger experience is delivered on the tenets of operational reliability and safety. The airline delivered 84.42% on-time performance in 2025, which has been recognised by Cirium – the leading aviation analytics organisation, with the prestigious Platinum Award for Operational Excellence. Travellers also benefit from seamless transfers through Qatar Airways’ hub, Hamad International Airport.

A destination in its own right, Hamad International Airport is home to Qatar Duty Free’s extensive portfolio of diverse lifestyle and dining outlets for travellers from every walk of life. The travel experience is made more rewarding through the airline’s loyalty programme, Privilege Club. Members can earn and spend Avios during their journey to unlock future benefits.

The airline’s onboard experience is supported by Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky. More than 140 Qatar Airways aircraft are equipped with Starlink, making it the world’s first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet. Passengers in both Premium and Economy cabins enjoy Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft.

Qatar Airways’ Summer 2026 Global Network

Along with the previously announced Port Sudan (PZU) route to be launched on July 2, the airline is returning to the following African destinations:

Kigali (KGL), Rwanda, with two weekly flights

Seychelles (SEZ), Seychelles, with four weekly flights

Marrakesh (RAK), Morocco, with seven weekly flights

With service to Caracas (CCS) and Bogotá (BOG) starting from July 22, its return to Philadelphia (PHL) from August 1, Qatar Airways is reinstating its network in the Americas with four weekly flights to Boston (BOS). As the Official Airline Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Qatar Airways is increasing its service to Boston from four to seven weekly flights to support fan travel during football’s biggest tournament.

Additional FIFA host cities supported by Qatar Airways’ increased flights include:

Los Angeles (LAX), USA: increased from four to seven weekly flights

Miami (MIA), USA: increased from seven to 10 weekly flights

San Francisco (SFO), USA: increased from four to seven weekly flights

In Asia and Asia Pacific, the airline is returning to the following destinations:

Adelaide (ADL), Australia, with seven weekly flights

Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan, with seven weekly flights

Auckland (AKL), New Zealand, with seven weekly flights

Baku (GYD), Azerbaijan, with seven weekly flights

Osaka (KIX), Japan, with five weekly flights

Tashkent (TAS), Uzbekistan, with four weekly flights

Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia, with seven weekly flights

Tokyo Haneda (HND), Japan, with four weekly flights (increased to seven weekly flights from July 1)

Yerevan (EVN), Armenia, with four weekly flights

Qatar Airways’ expanded service in Europe includes the following destinations:

Belgrade (BEG), Serbia, with four weekly flights

Brussels (BRU), Belgium, with seven weekly flights

Budapest (BUD), Hungary, with four weekly flights

Düsseldorf (DUS), Germany, with seven weekly flights

Helsinki (HEL), Finland, with four weekly flights (increased to seven weekly flights from August 1)

Lisbon (LIS), Portugal, with seven weekly flights

Oslo (OSL), Norway, with seven weekly flights

Prague (PRG), Czech Republic, with seven weekly flights

Zagreb (ZAG), Croatia, with four weekly flights

The airline advises passengers to regularly check its official website or app, and ensure their contact details are correct and updated.

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