The Dubai Government has confirmed that the first phase of the Al Maktoum International Airport development is progressing on schedule, with the mega-project remaining on track to begin operations in 2032.

Authorities said significant progress has been achieved across key construction packages, including enabling works, runway infrastructure and the initial foundations for passenger terminals and gates. The project has now entered a major construction phase, with contracts worth AED13 billion ($3.5 billion) currently under execution and preparations underway to award additional contracts exceeding AED55 billion ($15 billion) in the next stage.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, commended the team leading the strategic project under the guidance of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Chairman of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects.

Sheikh Hamdan said the development of Al Maktoum International Airport reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision, delivered through advanced infrastructure that will support sustainable economic growth, enhance global connectivity, and reinforce the emirate’s long-term competitiveness.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the Al Maktoum International Airport development project continues to advance steadily, having entered a large-scale construction phase, reflecting Dubai’s strategic vision to further strengthen its position as a leading global hub for aviation and logistics.

He said: “Al Maktoum International Airport is one of the most significant strategic projects shaping Dubai’s economic future. It embodies our leadership’s long-term vision of investing in world-class infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth in travel, trade, and logistics. The project’s transition into a large-scale construction phase, with contracts valued at AED13 billion currently under execution and preparations underway to award strategic projects worth more than AED55 billion during the next phase, reflects the substantial progress achieved and the strong momentum driving the development.”

17,000 concrete piles

Engineer Suzanne Al Anani, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said the ongoing works at the airport include the installation of more than 17,000 concrete piles and excavation works exceeding 45 million cubic metres, alongside the completion of the second runway in preparation for the rehabilitation of the existing runway. The works also include the core infrastructure package, comprising approximately 4.5 million cubic metres of concrete works, reflecting both the scale and rapid pace of implementation across the project.

She added that total work hours executed have exceeded 10 million hours over the past 15 months. The on-site workforce, currently around 9,000, is expected to rise to approximately 120,000 when the project reaches peak construction capacity.

Several major packages by year-end

She stated that the coming period will mark a pivotal stage in the delivery of the Al Maktoum International Airport development programme, with preparations underway for the award of several major packages by year-end with a combined value exceeding AED55 billion. These include the substructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal, the fourth aircraft concourse building, the Automated People Mover (APM) system, and the Baggage Handling System (BHS), in addition to the superstructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal and the first, second, and third aircraft concourses.

The packages also encompass the long-span structural frameworks for buildings covering an area of approximately 1.5 million square metres, infrastructure works for the southern airfield area, as well as power generation and district cooling plants supporting the construction programme.

By the end of the year, authorities plan to award major contracts covering the Western Passenger Terminal, aircraft concourses, Automated People Mover system and baggage handling infrastructure.

“The award of façade and roofing packages is also planned during the course of this year, reflecting the continued progress of the project and the steady advancement of its delivery milestones in line with the approved timeline,” she added.

Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world’s largest aviation hub, with an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo upon completion of its final phase. The airport will feature five parallel runways operating independently, two passenger terminals, and seven concourses connected to more than 430 aircraft stands.

It will also incorporate an integrated APM system and seamless multimodal connectivity linking air, rail, and road transport networks. Together, these capabilities will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, tourism, logistics, and international connectivity.

Dubai International Airport projects

Meanwhile, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects continues to implement a comprehensive programme to develop and modernise the aviation sector’s existing infrastructure, including both Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central. This programme forms part of a long-term strategic vision aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, increasing capacity, and elevating the passenger experience, while ensuring the sector remains well-positioned to accommodate continued growth in air traffic and meet the demands of the next phase of development.

The programme encompasses a range of ongoing and future projects, including the expansion and modernisation of the passenger terminal and associated boarding facilities connected to the existing terminal at Dubai World Central. These enhancements are designed to support flydubai’s operations and accommodate its fleet expansion plans, including the introduction of wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.

At Dubai International Airport, several critical improvement projects are currently underway. These include the enhancement of the access bridge to Terminal 3, upgrades to the road network and access routes serving Terminals 1 and 3, and airfield improvement works aimed at increasing operational flexibility. The programme also includes the expansion and modernisation of remote aircraft boarding facilities and baggage handling systems.

A total budget of AED16 billion has been allocated to these projects, with contracts worth more than AED7.5 billion already awarded. This reflects the steady progress being achieved across the development programme and underscores Dubai’s continued commitment to investing in world-class aviation infrastructure to support future growth and maintain its global leadership in the sector. -TradeArabia News Service

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