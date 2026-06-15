Etihad Airways has expanded its European network with the launch of two new direct routes this June, adding services to Kraków, Poland, and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways said: "These two new routes are a proof point of Etihad's ambitions in Europe. Kraków and Palma de Mallorca are two of the continent’s most captivating destinations, and by connecting them directly to our home in Abu Dhabi we are opening new possibilities for leisure travellers, businesses and communities. We are robustly boosting our network, offering our guests even more places to visit and exciting travel experiences. Our schedule also makes it easy to visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi and discover our extraordinary and welcoming home.”

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