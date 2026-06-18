KUWAIT - Kuwait Airways launched on Wednesday flights to four destinations as part of its Summer 2026 schedule, including Vienna, Sarajevo, Trabzon, and Salalah.

In remarks to KUNA, Acting Chief Executive Officer Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said that the four destinations are among the key stations added to the airline's network and enjoy strong demand from travelers.

He noted that the move reflects the company's commitment to meeting customer expectations and offering a diverse range of destinations that cater to different travel preferences and needs.

Al-Shatti added that Kuwait Airways continues to implement plans to expand its international route network and provide broader travel options during the summer season.

The CEO said the summer destinations were selected following careful assessment of market requirements and travel trends, describing them as a valuable addition to Kuwait Airways' route network for the Summer 2026 season.

He affirmed that the national carrier remains committed to enhancing its operational services and improving the travel experience, while strengthening its position as Kuwait's national airline linking the country with major destinations around the world.

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