DUBAI - Emirates has become the first airline in the world to offer Comprehensive Travel Cover, an industry-first travel insurance product that handles it all, including medical cover for conflict-related incidents, backed by airline-managed hotel accommodation and extended-stay support across a range of disruption scenarios.

When itineraries include connecting on other airlines or Emirates services are unavailable, Emirates will also rebook disrupted customers to their destination at no additional cost, including where flights have been cancelled due to conflict-related disruption.

Customers can now plan and travel with even greater peace of mind from the moment they book their journey, with expanded medical cover in the insurance product, supported by Travel Guard, and additional disruption support by Emirates on top of the existing travel insurance offering.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, “Listening to customer feedback, we realised that travel demand remains strong but there was a gap in the market with regards to travel insurance cover. Therefore, we acted to address our customers’ needs. Together with Travel Guard, a leader in the global insurance industry, Emirates is pleased to offer an enhanced travel insurance product that is as comprehensive as it is reassuring for a wider range of situations.”

Russel Antonio, Head of Global Business & Partnerships at Travel Guard, stated, “This new comprehensive travel product offers enhanced protection that sets a new benchmark in the industry and responds to the needs of today’s travellers.”

Emirates' new Comprehensive Travel Cover includes trip cancellation cover, compensation for baggage delay or loss, unlimited medical expense and emergency evacuation cover worldwide, among other generous benefits.

Comprehensive Travel Cover is available to purchase in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.