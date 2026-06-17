Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), the real estate arm of Dubai Investments, has announced that it has completed the final phase of villa handovers at Danah Bay, its mixed-use beachfront development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, marking the full delivery of all villas within the development.

The delivered portfolio features a mix of townhouses, 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom villas, in addition to premium beachfront residences offering direct sea-facing views. All units have been finalised across structural works, building services, internal finishes, and external infrastructure, said a statement from DIR.

This milestone follows the earlier handover of 171 landside villas and includes the completion of the remaining 18 breakwater villas, which are now ready for handover.

With this, the entire villa component of Danah Bay comprising 189 villas across both landside and seafront locations has been successfully delivered, it stated.

Obaid Al Salami, General Manager of Dubai Investment Real Estate, said: "The completion of all villas at Danah Bay and their readiness for handover marks a defining milestone in the project’s delivery. Achieving full handover across a project of this scale reflects disciplined execution, alignment across all delivery phases and our focus on meeting committed timelines."

"As we complete the residential backbone of Danah Bay, we are also laying the foundation for a vibrant waterfront community that integrates lifestyle, hospitality and retail components in a cohesive manner, supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth as a key tourism and investment destination," he noted.

According to DIR, the Residential Tower, comprising 143 apartments across 19 floors, continues to make significant progress. Foundation and substructure works have been completed, while superstructure works have reached approximately 78%, with façade, MEP and internal fit-out activities progressing across multiple levels.

The tower has achieved an overall construction progress of approximately 38%, marking a significant milestone in the development programme.

Hospitality elements within the development are also being progressed as part of the overall master plan, with overall completion exceeding 30%, further strengthening Danah Bay’s positioning as an integrated coastal destination.

These components are designed to complement the residential offering while contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding tourism and leisure landscape.

In parallel, external infrastructure, landscaped areas, walkways and community spaces continue to progress in tandem, supporting the gradual activation of the development.

Planned as a fully integrated waterfront community, Danah Bay brings together residential, hospitality, retail and lifestyle components, anchored by private beach access and a curated coastal experience. The development continues to advance in line with its delivery roadmap, reinforcing its position within Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving real estate landscape, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

