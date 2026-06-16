Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to announce within the coming weeks the list of qualified real estate developers for the first phase of its ‘Real Estate Developer Programme,’ a key initiative aimed at accelerating housing delivery through private sector participation, local Arabic language newspaper Al-Anba reported on Monday.

The programme is designed to engage private real estate developers in the implementation of integrated residential communities for Kuwaiti citizens, as part of broader efforts to address the country’s growing housing demand.

The report said the timeline for the announcement has been slightly delayed due to geopolitical conditions, which have affected the completion of documentation—particularly for companies operating outside Kuwait.

The first phase of the programme will include three medium-sized residential developments, with a combined capacity of nearly 5,000 housing units.

PAHW awarded a consultancy services contract to master plan the three residential sites in March 2025, according to a report by state news agency KUNA.

The Real Estate Developer Programme represents a shift in Kuwait’s housing strategy, by targeting direct private sector involvement in developing and operating large-scale residential communities.

With applications registered with PAHW for government housing surpassing 100,000, the Real Estate Developer scheme aims to accelerate project delivery and reduce waiting times for citizens seeking housing allocation.

Separately, PAHW has initiated prequalification processes for three large-scale residential projects under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework. These projects are structured with development contracts extending up to 30 years.

The designated sites include:

Al-Mutla: spanning approximately 2.12 million square metres (sqm), with around 2,500 units

East Sa’ad Al Abdullah: covering about 1.02 million sqm, with 1,200 units

West Sa’ad Al Abdullah and Jaber Al Ahmad: a combined area of 1.01 million sqm, accommodating roughly 1,000 units

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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