Al-Futtaim Contracting has been awarded the construction contract for 142 ultra-luxury villas at Eden Hills, the landmark residential development by H&H in Dubai.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, the development comprises four bespoke 5-bedroom villa typologies, Vera, Mira, Maia, and Bella. Architecture is designed by Loci, with interiors curated by Studio M. Al-Futtaim Contracting has been appointed as the main contractor responsible for delivering these villas across the development.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H, Miltos Bosinis, CEO of H&H, and Murali S, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Contracting, marking another milestone in Al-Futtaim Contracting’s growing portfolio of premium residential and lifestyle developments across the UAE.

Located within one of Dubai’s most sought-after emerging residential destinations, Eden Hills has been designed as a nature-led community that blends contemporary architecture with landscaped surroundings, wellness-driven living, and expansive green spaces. The masterplan features exclusive five- and six-bedroom villas set across distinct neighbourhoods connected by a Central Wadi and pedestrian-friendly community environment, reflecting a growing demand for low-density, design-led living in Dubai.

Murali said: “Eden Hills represents a new benchmark for ultra-luxury residential living in Dubai, combining thoughtful design, nature-led planning, and exceptional quality standards. We are proud to partner with H&H on a project of this scale and significance, which reflects the continued evolution of Dubai’s premium real estate market. Through our expertise in delivering large-scale and high-quality developments, we look forward to bringing this vision to life while reinforcing our commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and excellence in execution.”

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H added: “At H&H, we are committed to working with partners who share our vision for quality, innovation, and excellence in execution. The appointment of Al-Futtaim Contracting marks an important step forward in the delivery of Eden Hills, a community designed to redefine upscale living through thoughtful architecture, expansive green spaces, and a strong connection to nature. As we continue to shape one of Dubai’s most distinctive residential communities, this partnership with Al-Futtaim Contracting will support bringing this vision to life and create enduring value for generations.”

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