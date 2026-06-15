Egyptian developer Al Ahly Sabbour is preparing a major delivery programme across its North Coast portfolio during the summer of 2026, according to Chairman Ahmed Sabbour.

The company’s North Coast developments are located in Sidi Abdel Rahman, Ras El Hekma and Sidi Heneish, spanning a combined land area of approximately 1,225 feddans.

Sabbour told Zawya Projects that the developer plans to deliver 600 units this summer at the Youd project in Ras El Hekma, representing approximately 22 percent of the development’s total units. A further 700 units are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Youd extends over 164 acres and comprises 2,712 residential units, including villas, chalets, twin houses and beach houses.

He said the company also plans to launch a new phase comprising 234 units during the summer season.

The entire project is targeted for completion by 2028.

At the Gaia project in Ras El Hekma, Al Ahly Sabbour plans to deliver 420 units during 2026. The 284-acre development comprises 3,582 residential units.

Following delivery of the first phase in 2023, the company is currently finalising the second phase, which has reached 99 percent completion, Sabbour said.

Meanwhile, construction is progressing at Summer in Sidi Heneish, one of the developer’s largest North Coast projects. The 434-feddan development is currently undergoing site preparation, excavation and backfilling works.

The first phase construction contract, valued at 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($20 million), was awarded to El Shams Contracting Company.

Sabbour also confirmed plans to develop a 200-key hotel at the Amwaj project in partnership with Marriott International. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with completion targeted two years later.

The developer plans to deliver 82 residential units at Amwaj during the current summer season.

Across its portfolio, Al Ahly Sabbour is currently executing construction works worth approximately EGP 13 billion ($258 million), with more than 4,500 units under active development.

(1 US Dollar = 51.35 Egyptian Pounds)

​(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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