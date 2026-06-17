Six companies launched Hong Kong offerings on ​Wednesday, seeking to ⁠raise as much as a combined HK$19.8 billion ($2.5 billion), with Shenzhen-listed precision parts maker ‌Lingyi iTech accounting for the largest deal, exchange filings showed.

The launches come as global markets stabilise ​following a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East. Hong Kong IPOs and second listings have raised $21.5 billion so ​far this ​year, more than double the same period in 2025, according to LSEG data to June 11.

Hong Kong's IPO market has grown significantly this year despite geopolitical ⁠challenges, helped by demand for artificial intelligence and new economy companies, said Kenneth Chow, Asia-Pacific head of ECM origination and products at Citigroup.

"We anticipate continued high levels of activity in the second half of the year, driven by more Mainland companies seeking to raise ​capital and international ‌firms viewing Hong Kong ⁠as an attractive ⁠listing destination," Chow said.

Kenny Ng, a strategist at China Everbright Securities International, said the timing ​of Wednesday's launches was likely driven by issuers seeking to list ‌before first-half financial disclosure deadlines.

He added that he expects ⁠SpaceX's record listing will only have a limited impact on Hong Kong's IPO market, because local investors have a relatively low participation rate in SpaceX's share subscription.

"Instead, I believe the performance of the secondary market will have a more direct impact on investor enthusiasm for new listings," he said.

The companies are:

* Lingyi iTech, which supplies precision parts and hardware for AI devices, is seeking to raise up to HK$8.3 billion.

* SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip design company, aims to raise up to HK$4.6 ‌billion.

* Circuit Fabology Microelectronics Equipment, a semiconductor equipment maker, plans to ⁠raise up to HK$3.2 billion.

* Indonesian gold miner PT ​Merdeka Gold Resources is seeking to raise up to HK$2.39 billion through Hong Kong depositary receipts.

* Beijing Zhongke WengeAI Science and Technology, an AI company, aims to raise HK$900.5 million.

* Keytop ​Parking, a smart ‌parking systems provider, plans to raise HK$399.9 million.

($1 = 7.8328 Hong Kong ⁠dollars)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas and ​Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru, Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Kevin Buckland)