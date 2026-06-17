Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, has joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) following the launch of its inaugural flights to London and Jeddah, marking a milestone in its global expansion strategy.

The announcement was made at the 82nd IATA World Air Transport Summit in Rio de Janeiro, integrating the airline into the global aviation ecosystem and strengthening its focus on safety, efficiency, and international collaboration.

By joining IATA, Riyadh Air becomes part of a network of more than 360 airlines across 129 countries, representing around 85% of global air traffic.

Membership provides standardized operational procedures, improved interlining opportunities, industry training, and a unified industry voice.

It also commits airlines to global sustainability targets, including the aviation sector’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

As part of its sustainability drive, Riyadh Air will adopt IATA’s CO2 Connect program to enhance transparency in carbon emissions reporting.

The agreement was signed between Kamil Al-Awadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, and Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer at Riyadh Air.

The system uses actual fuel burn data and operational metrics to calculate precise flight-by-flight emissions, enabling passengers and corporate clients to make more informed, environmentally responsible travel choices.

Operationally, Riyadh Air has rapidly expanded its fleet, receiving its first three Boeing 787 Dreamliners in early June.

The airline launched its maiden commercial flight on the Riyadh–London Heathrow route shortly after delivery, followed by daily services to Jeddah from 14 June.

Future expansion plans include routes to Cairo, Dubai, Madrid, and Manchester, with further destinations expected in the coming weeks.

Riyadh Air aims to serve more than 100 destinations by 2030 as its fleet and operations scale up significantly, positioning it as a major global aviation player.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, stated: "Becoming an IATA member is a tribute to the dedication and hard work undertaken by our teams to meet and surpass the highest industry standards and gives us a seat at the table alongside global airline peers who have been members since the organization’s inception in 1945.”

“We are pleased to welcome Riyadh Air to IATA’s airline membership and congratulate them on this milestone. We look forward to their active contribution in shaping industry priorities and supporting the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector and global connectivity”, said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

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