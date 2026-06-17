Kuwait Airways has announced the launch of its direct flights to the Greek island of Mykonos.

The service will operate two flights a week, on Sundays and Thursdays, as part of Kuwait Airways’ summer flight schedule, which includes several distinctive tourist destinations that meet the preferences of various customer segments during the summer travel season.

Commenting on the launch, Kuwait Airways' Acting Chief Executive Officer, Abdulwahab Ibrahim Al-Shatti stated that the launch of flights to Mykonos reflects Kuwait Airways’ commitment to strengthening its seasonal destination network and providing customers with diverse travel options to the world’s most prominent tourist destinations.

Al-Shatti added that Mykonos is a favourite European destination during the summer season, renowned for its unique blend of natural beauty and tourist attractions.

He emphasised that Kuwait Airways continues to develop its services and expand its travel options to meet travellers’ evolving requirements and provide them with a seamless, comfortable, and comprehensive travel experience.

He emphasised that the new destination is part of Kuwait Airways’ operational strategy for the summer, aimed at providing passengers a flexible and diverse range of flight network, connecting the State of Kuwait with numerous cities and tourist destinations across the globe.

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