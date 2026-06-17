Muscat – H E Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister, recently engaged in high-level diplomatic discussions with Sayyid Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, and Maria Theresa Lazaro, Foreign Minister of the Philippines. During the discussion with Foreign Minister Araghchi, both sides emphasised their commitment to cooperation rooted in historical ties and the principles of good neighbourliness. They further affirmed their adherence to international law regarding the secure and free passage of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, expressing hope that recent understandings between Iran and the United States will foster a sustainable diplomatic climate for regional stability.

In a separate dialogue, Foreign Minister and Filipino counterpart reviewed the friendly relations between Oman and the Philippines. The ministers discussed strategies to expand partnerships across various sectors to secure mutual benefits. A key focus of the conversation was the preparation for the third Cebu-Oman Investment Forum, scheduled to take place in Manila this July. This event will coincide with Oman’s participation in the ASEAN ministerial gathering. Both ministers also shared positive assessments of the regional political climate and maritime navigation developments following the recent progress between the United States and Iran.