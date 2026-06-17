Gold prices were little changed ‌on Wednesday, with market participants focused on the Federal Reserve's first policy decision under new chair Kevin ​Warsh and details of the U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,323.50 per ounce by 0852 ​GMT, after ​gaining in the previous four sessions.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $4,342.40.

"The gold market will take cues from signals from the FOMC today. ⁠With Kevin Warsh taking his seat at the helm for the first time, investors will be watching closely how he interprets recent market developments," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

The Fed’s policy decision is due at 1800 GMT, with policymakers widely ​expected to hold ‌rates steady. ⁠Attention will then turn ⁠to Warsh’s comments. On the geopolitical front, details of the U.S. and Iran's interim agreement to ​end the war in the Middle East began to emerge ‌on Tuesday, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying ⁠it would rule out a nuclear weapon for Tehran and a U.S. official saying it would allow Iran to sell oil upon signing.

Spot gold climbed to a one-week high on Monday after the deal was announced, rebounding from the near six-month low it hit last week. Higher energy prices, which fuel inflation concerns and expectations of rate hikes, had weighed on gold, as the metal becomes less attractive in a high-interest-rate environment since it offers no yield.

"Following the breach of ‌the key technical support at the 200-day moving average, gold price ⁠action remains fragile in the near term," analysts at ​Standard Chartered said in a note.

"However, the easing of imminent liquidity needs following the announcement of the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding bodes well for gold finding a price floor ​sooner rather ‌than later," they added.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $69.59 per ounce, ⁠platinum lost 1.1% to $1,784.85 and palladium was ​down 0.6% at $1,344.21.