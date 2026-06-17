BRUSSELS - The European Commission said on Wednesday it ​will ⁠fund the response to the ‌ebola outbreak in Central Africa with a €493 million ($572 ​million) financial aid package.

The amount comprises ​frontline medical support ​for the immediate outbreak response, humanitarian assistance in the Great Lakes region ⁠and Uganda, vaccine and treatment research for filoviruses as well as longer-term work to improve preparedness and health ​systems.

The Commission ⁠response to ⁠the outbreak has been coordinated from day one ​with Member States, ‌international bodies and partners.

"Ebola ⁠is a test of our global solidarity. As some turn inward, the EU remains present, engaged, and a reliable partner," Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said in a statement.

The Commission continues to ‌monitor the outbreak closely in cooperation with ⁠its partners though the ​European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control currently assesses the risk to people ​in ‌Europe as very low.

($1 = 0.8618 ⁠euros)