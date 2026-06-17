Deaths from the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo have risen sharply, with authorities reporting 181 fatalities on Sunday, up from 136 on Friday. Health officials say the response is increasingly being hampered by public mistrust, which is undermining surveillance, contact tracing and treatment efforts.

Most of the deaths have been recorded in Ituri Province, where 20 health zones are affected by the haemorrhagic fever. Across Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, cases have now been reported in 32 of the 104 health zones.

Signs of hopeDespite the rising death toll, health authorities point to a growing number of recoveries. Fifty-six people have been discharged from treatment centres after being declared Ebola-free.“Today, hope has once again triumphed over Ebola. Our fellow citizens who received treatment in the health zones of Rwampara, Mongbwalu and Mambasa have been declared cured of Ebola virus disease,” Congolese Health Minister Roger Kamba said.“Since the beginning of this outbreak, more than 50 people have now overcome the disease. Their testimonies remind us of one essential truth: Ebola can be cured when treatment is provided early.”However, public scepticism remains widespread in some affected communities. In Bunia, tensions have emerged between residents and healthcare workers, with some families reportedly resisting official burial procedures, attacking medical personnel and vandalising treatment centres.

Trust deficitThe mistrust has become a major obstacle alongside the medical challenges posed by the outbreak. In response, the Congolese government and the World Health Organization have intensified calls for public awareness campaigns and stronger community engagement.

On Monday, MSF warned that major gaps in surveillance, diagnosis, contact tracing and community outreach continue to undermine efforts to contain the disease.“One month on, the Ebola disease outbreak is outpacing the response effort,” said Kate White, MSF’s emergency medical coordinator in DRC.“No one knows the true scale or exactly where the disease is spreading in DRC. What we do know is that most treatment centres in Ituri province are overwhelmed; many of our patients arrive at a late stage of the disease, and the majority were never identified or monitored as contacts before seeking care.”She said testing remained one of the weakest links in the response despite improvements in laboratory capacity and the arrival of hundreds of mobile test kits designed specifically for the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

People’s concerns need to be listened to, and communities should help shape the response.”On Sunday, the government renewed its call for vigilance, urging anyone experiencing fever, vomiting, diarrhoea or other symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.

Authorities also reiterated preventive measures, including regular handwashing, temperature screening and compliance with public health guidelines.“I call on every Congolese woman and man: At the first sign of suspicious symptoms, seek medical attention without delay and alert the nearest health team. A prompt response can save your life, protect your family and safeguard the entire community,” the government said.

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