The Federal Government has called for a behavioural shift in plastic waste management, urging citizens and stakeholders to reframe plastic from an environmental burden into an economic resource and innovation opportunity.

The call was made as young innovators showcased tech-driven solutions at the Top 10 Final Presentations of the Digital Peers International (DPI) and SGP Nigeria Innovation Challenge in Abuja.

The challenge, themed “Deploying the Power of IT-Engaged Youths in Effective Plastic Use and Plastic Waste Management 2.0,” brought together youth innovators, government experts, and development stakeholders under the DPI–SGP 2.0 platform to present prototype solutions addressing plastic pollution through digital tools, recycling systems, and circular economy models.

Speaking as a panellist, Dr. Edith Yohanna Ishidi, Director of Special Duties at the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, said youth empowerment remains central to national development and survival.

“I am here as one of the panellists, and I have been with them from the very beginning of this project. It’s all about the youth. The youth is our future… if the youth are not empowered, there will be no great Nigeria.”

Dr. Ishidi urged participants to focus less on academic credentials and more on problem-solving innovation tailored to real-world challenges.

“We are here to initiate a thought line in the minds of our youths that it is not all about producing a fantastic CV. It is about solving problems, thinking outside the box, and providing solutions.”

She also emphasised the importance of waste-to-energy innovation, noting that scaling such solutions requires strong government participation due to high capital demands.

“Government must key in because a single individual cannot procure the facilities required for waste-to-energy processes,” she said.

Adeolu Odusote, Project Chairman of DPI/SGP 2.0 and Managing Director of Pearls Learning Hub, said the programme was designed to move young participants from learning into practical innovation through structured mentorship.

He explained that the initiative began with 400 youths grouped into 100 teams, which were gradually reduced through successive evaluation stages.

“We’ve brought 400 young people together… and the idea is to make them learn about plastics and generate ideas that contribute to solving the challenges around plastic waste management,” he said.

Odusote added that the iterative process was intentional, ensuring participants continuously refined their solutions.

“Asking them to go back, look at the project, and improve on it is part of the process,” he said.

He further noted that final rankings would not be announced immediately, explaining that the programme would conclude with a grand closing ceremony in June to sustain engagement.

“If you give the money today, many of them will not come back,” he said.

From a regulatory standpoint, Ishaq Abubakar-Ibrahim, Director of Waste Management at the Nasarawa State Waste Management and Sanitation Authority (NASWAMSA), described plastic waste as an untapped economic resource.

“There is nothing like plastic waste, because plastic waste is money,” he said, noting its profitability when properly recycled.

He stressed the need for stronger partnerships between government and private investors to scale recycling systems and reduce environmental impact.

“As a government agency, private investors are partners in progress,” he said.

Miss Vivian Maduekwe, Team Lead of E-Cycle, said her team developed a gamified platform aimed at changing the behaviour of children aged six to 12 towards plastic waste.

“What we are working on is we want people to see plastic not as waste anymore, but as an opportunity for education and dignity for the female child and environmental health,” she said.

She explained that the project uses interactive digital tools to reshape children’s perceptions of plastic waste.

“We are utilising a game platform where they can connect to the real world and change their perspective about plastic,” she said.

Maduekwe identified technical capacity gaps and time constraints as key challenges in implementation.

“We are not game developers, so we had to undergo training in technology and artificial intelligence,” she said.

Abduljib Yusuf, Team Lead of Nature’s Heart Foundation, said his Plastic RRI platform seeks to reposition plastic waste as a tool for education and social impact.

“We want people to see plastic not as waste anymore, but as an opportunity for education, dignity for the female child, and a cleaner environment,” he said.

He added that the initiative also targets improved access to menstrual hygiene products and learning materials for vulnerable children.

“If my team emerges winner, the funding will help us expand to wider communities and build an innovation that puts Nigeria on the global map in plastic waste management,” he said.

The DPI–SGP 2.0 Innovation Challenge continued to spotlight youth-led solutions as key drivers of Nigeria’s transition toward a circular economy and sustainable waste management system.

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