MUSCAT: Oman generates approximately 20,000 to 69,000 tonnes of e-waste annually, with figures rising rapidly due to high consumption rates.

According to a report by the Environment Authority (EA), electronic waste has more than doubled in recent years, with individuals aged 15–65 responsible for over 33 kg per person annually.

Beyond discarded computers, mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, ACs, and personal computers are major contributors to the growing waste stream. The country is estimated to generate around 15.8 kg of e-waste per inhabitant.

The EA report further highlights that bulky appliances form the largest share of electronic waste, while more than 90 per cent of discarded e-waste ends up in landfills, posing environmental risks and potential groundwater contamination.

Oman is recognised as one of the few Arab countries actively developing formal systems for the collection and treatment of e-waste under Environmentally Sound Management practices.

However, despite growing infrastructure, recycling rates remain relatively low, with only 10 to 15 per cent of e-waste processed, while the rest is managed informally. Experts warn this could lead to significant environmental challenges if not addressed.

To address the issue, a 10,000-tonne-capacity e-waste recycling facility has been established, alongside a major processing plant in Salalah.

The Oman Environmental Services Holding Company, be’ah, is also working to expand collection systems and improve safe disposal practices in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Speaking to Observer, Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Kalbani, Director-General of Environmental Compliance, EA, said the authority is developing a new framework for recycling and waste management in Oman.

“We focus on different kinds of waste, and e-waste occupies a priority position. We have completed drafting the Waste Management Law, which is under final review before submission for cabinet approval,” he said.

He added that a National Strategy on Waste Management is being developed to introduce further initiatives and projects in the sector.

“E-waste is part of our national strategy, including discussions on prohibiting its export. We are also expanding recycling facilities, including a fully functional e-waste plant in Dhofar,” he noted.

Oman currently has more than 27 facilities processing plastic waste, handling around 600,000 tonnes annually. Since 2020, when regulations prohibiting waste exports were introduced, the recycling sector has expanded significantly, particularly among SMEs. The number of waste treatment facilities has increased from 25 to 85, covering materials such as steel scrap, batteries, cooking oil and tyres.

Despite these developments, residents and experts have called for the establishment of dedicated e-waste collection points across governorates to ensure easier and more environmentally safe disposal.

“I hope there can be automated e-waste collection centres at various locations so disposal can be easier and more environment-friendly. Many countries already follow such practices,” said Abdullah al Khadouri, an IT trainer.

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