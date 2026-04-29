MUSCAT - Green Muscat Sustainability Solutions, an Omani-British venture, has announced the successful launch of its PET waste recycling facility at Al Rusayl Industrial City in Muscat Governorate — the latest in a growing wave of resource recovery initiatives supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s expanding circular economy.

According to Yasha Vassell, CEO of Green Muscat, the PET waste stream primarily comprises post-consumer beverage bottles, including water and soft drink containers, along with secondary components such as caps and labels, which are separated during processing. Currently, around 15 tonnes of PET waste per day is processed into valuable secondary raw materials that can be reintroduced into Oman’s production cycle.

This initiative, he said, not only reduces environmental pressure but also supports the development of a domestic circular economy. “Our vision is to transform waste into a strategic asset for the national economy. By the end of 2027, Green Muscat aims to process up to 10,000 metric tonnes of recyclable waste annually — material that would otherwise end up in landfills or the ocean — and channel it back into productive use”.

To ensure a consistent and sustainable supply chain, Green Muscat is working with hotels, businesses and small-scale collectors to establish a unified PET waste collection system.

“We have reduced recyclable waste sent to landfill from these hotels by over 80 per cent”, said Ceyhan Iltas, Chief Marketing Officer. “In total, we have collected more than 170 tonnes of recyclable materials, with an average segregation rate exceeding 90 per cent. These figures place our partner hotels among the most sustainability-focused operators globally”.

At the same time, the company is building local capacity to retain the economic value of recycling within Oman, according to Reza Hassani, Chief Operating Officer. “We have established a network of 43 small collectors across the country, ensuring that recyclable materials gathered locally are also processed locally”, he noted.

In parallel, Green Muscat is collaborating with leading facilities management firms to recover PET from mixed waste streams, further improving resource recovery rates.

Secondary waste such as caps and labels made from polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) is currently being stored. “We have ordered machinery to convert this into value-added products for the Omani agricultural sector, which will be announced soon”, Vassell added.

While initiatives like Green Muscat’s mark important progress in waste recovery and environmental protection, they currently account for less than 2 per cent of PET waste generated nationwide. The bulk still ends up in landfills, underscoring the need to scale up collection, segregation and processing efforts to fully harness this valuable resource.

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