Muscat – The Oman Future Fund (OFF), owned by Oman Investment Authority, will sign a new package of strategic investments and projects worth more than RO570mn on Tuesday, reinforcing efforts to diversify the economy and attract private capital into key sectors.

The package includes seven projects and direct investments spanning renewable energy, industry and technology, healthcare, tourism and adventure, food security and other priority sectors. The investments form part of the fund’s portfolio dedicated to strategic local projects, which accounts for 90% of its capital allocation.

The fund will also showcase four investments targeting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups. These investments, which represent 10% of the fund’s capital, are aimed at strengthening Oman’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and supporting the expansion of promising local businesses.

The projects are expected to contribute to economic growth, stimulate investment activity and attract foreign capital, underlining the fund’s role in supporting quality investments across strategic sectors.

Established in early 2024 with a capital base of RO2bn, OFF has accelerated its investment activity in the past two years. By the end of 2025, it had approved 186 projects with a combined value of about RO1.7bn, including large-scale developments, direct investments and initiatives supporting SMEs and startups.

The fund’s contribution to these projects reached approximately RO640mn, helping attract an estimated RO743mn in foreign investment. Since its launch, the fund has received 986 investment applications, reflecting growing investor interest in opportunities across Oman’s expanding economic sectors.