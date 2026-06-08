Muscat – Muscat Municipal Council held an official meeting today, chaired by H H Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat. A primary focus of the session was the presentation by the Minister of Energy and Minerals regarding the Oman Sustainability Centre. This initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, aiming to build a green economy and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Council learned about the national roadmap for emission reduction, which is expected to support economic competitiveness, foster green industries, and create new employment opportunities for the local workforce.

The meeting also highlighted advancements in managing carbon markets through the national Mizan platform, which provides precise data to support climate-related decision-making. In addition to national energy goals, the Council ratified recommendations for the Muscat Nights events, emphasizing the importance of expanding activities to benefit all wilayats. Regarding urban management, the Council reviewed concerns about animal husbandry in residential neighborhoods within the Wilayat of Muscat, calling for sustainable regulatory solutions. Finally, the members examined proposals for agricultural areas in the Wilayat of Quriyat to ensure efficient land use and sustainable development in line with future planning objectives.