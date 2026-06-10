MUSCAT - Trufud Oman, an Omani private-sector company focused on sustainable agriculture, food security and climate-positive investments, has unveiled an ambitious large-scale agricultural and environmental project in Hanfit, Thamrait, aimed at demonstrating how commercial farming can simultaneously support food production, environmental restoration and carbon management.

Spanning approximately 10.5 million square metres (1,050 hectares), the project will combine large-scale moringa cultivation with desert greening, carbon sequestration, renewable-energy-powered irrigation and export-oriented agricultural production, positioning it among the largest integrated climate-smart agriculture initiatives currently under development in the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the company — an affiliate of Al Adrak Trading & Development, the development will ultimately encompass nearly 15 million moringa trees, supported by strategically located plantations of subabul (Leucaena leucocephala), a fast-growing, nitrogen-fixing species used primarily as a protective wind barrier around the moringa farms.

Richard Sathish Sequeira, Deputy General Manager — Facility Management at Al Adrak Trading & Contracting, described the initiative as a pioneering model that seeks to align commercial agriculture with environmental stewardship.

"This project demonstrates that agriculture can be a powerful tool not only for food production, but also for environmental restoration, carbon removal and sustainable economic development", he said. "Our objective is to create a commercially viable agricultural ecosystem that contributes to Oman’s food security while generating measurable environmental benefits".

The Wilayat of Thamrait in Dhofar Governorate was selected as the project location due to its favourable combination of land availability, climatic conditions, abundant solar resources and access to groundwater. These characteristics make the area well-suited for large-scale cultivation in an arid environment.

Irrigation requirements will be met through borewell water supported by solar-powered pumping systems, reducing dependence on conventional energy sources and reinforcing the project's sustainability credentials.

The primary commercial focus will be the production of high-value moringa products, including organic moringa oil and nutritional moringa powder destined for international markets. Trufud estimates that exports to North America, Europe and Asia could generate annual revenues of between RO 4 million and RO 5 million once the project reaches full maturity.

Beyond its commercial potential, the initiative is expected to deliver significant environmental benefits. The company estimates that the planned plantation of approximately 15 million moringa trees could absorb more than 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, while contributing to biodiversity enhancement, soil regeneration and erosion control.

"The project has been designed around the principle that economic returns and environmental outcomes can reinforce each other", Sequeira said. "In addition to supporting agricultural production, the plantations will help rehabilitate degraded land, improve soil fertility and create long-term carbon assets".

The project also reflects growing interest in the emerging voluntary carbon market, where verified carbon sequestration activities can generate tradeable carbon credits. Trufud intends to develop measurable carbon-removal assets that may eventually participate in future carbon-credit mechanisms, creating an additional revenue stream while supporting national climate objectives.

Development of the project is expected to proceed over approximately 36 months, with commercial moringa production commencing relatively early in the plantation lifecycle.

Sequeira said the long-term vision extends beyond agricultural production alone. "Our aim is to integrate agriculture, environmental restoration and green economic development into a sustainable model that can contribute meaningfully to Oman’s future", he noted. "By combining food security, desert greening and carbon sequestration within a single project, we believe Oman has an opportunity to position itself as a regional leader in climate-smart agriculture and sustainable investment".

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

