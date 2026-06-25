The Royal Thai Embassy in Doha announced that a delegation of senior researchers from the Environmental Science Center at Qatar University, including Prof Dr Jassim Al Khayat and Prof Dr Vethamony Ponnumony, paid an official visit to Thailand during the second week of June.

The visit was organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Doha in collaboration with the Thailand International Cooperation Agency. During their stay, the delegation held productive meetings with several Thai institutions, including TICA, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Kasetsart University, the Royal Thai Navy, and the Laem Phak Bia Environmental Research and Development Project under Royal Initiative.

According to the embassy, discussions centred on knowledge-sharing and identifying opportunities for collaboration in mangrove conservation and restoration, as well as the development of sustainable ecotourism policies between Thailand and Qatar.

The visit was described as highly successful providing a valuable platform for exchanging expertise on mangrove restoration techniques, marine resource conservation, and community-based ecotourism development. It also helped strengthen institutional links and foster closer cooperation among relevant organizations in both countries.

As part of the programme, the delegation toured the seedling nursery at the DMCR Mangrove Resource Management Center in Phetchaburi Province and visited the Laem Phak Bia Environmental Research and Development Project under Royal Initiative. It also explored innovative approaches to public-private sector collaboration in marine conservation at the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Center in Chonburi Province.

The initiative reflects the Royal Thai Embassy’s continuing efforts to highlight Thailand’s expertise and best practices in Qatar, while promoting stronger bilateral cooperation and creating opportunities for practical, mutually beneficial partnerships.

In a significant outcome of the visit, a Thai mangrove specialist has been selected to serve as a consultant for a mangrove restoration project in Qatar, marking the first Thailand-Qatar cooperation initiative in the field of sustainable development.

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