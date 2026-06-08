The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the return of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy for the 22nd consecutive year, effective from 15th June until 15th September 2026.

During this period, work under direct sunlight and in open areas will be prohibited daily from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm.

The continued implementation of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy reflects the UAE’s human-centred approach in the labour market and its longstanding commitment to promoting a leading work environment and protecting workers in accordance with the highest occupational health and safety standards. The policy supports productivity and further strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading global destination to live, work and invest.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, highlighted the importance of the partnership-based approach adopted by the Ministry in collaboration with the private sector, and the vital role it plays in advancing the UAE’s leading work environment model. She noted that companies have consistently demonstrated compliance rates exceeding 99% in implementing the Heat Stress Prevention Policy in recent years by meeting their obligations and launching competitive initiatives to support workers during the midday break period.

Al Shehhi also expressed appreciation to the Ministry’s partners across the public and private sectors, as well as members of the community, whose contributions have helped ensure the success of the initiative since its launch and have supported the continued advancement of the UAE’s labour market.

She explained that the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy has become a key achievement within the UAE labour market, a cornerstone of the occupational health and safety framework, and a well-established practice among employers due to its importance in safeguarding workers’ health and safety and protecting them from injuries and risks associated with working in high temperatures during the summer months.

The policy also takes into consideration the need to ensure the continuity of work serving the public interest. As such, certain activities are exempt where work must continue uninterrupted for technical reasons, including asphalt laying and concrete pouring works where interruption or postponement is not feasible. Exemptions also apply to work necessary to prevent hazards or repair faults affecting the wider community, such as interruptions to water supply lines, electricity services, traffic movement, and other essential public services. In addition, the exemption includes activities requiring permits from competent government authorities due to their impact on public life and traffic flow.

Under the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, companies are required to provide shaded areas to protect workers from direct sunlight during work breaks or while carrying out exempted activities. Employers must also provide appropriate cooling equipment, such as fans, adequate supplies of drinking water, hydration supplements including salts and other locally approved products, as well as adequate comfort facilities and first-aid equipment at work sites.

MoHRE’s advanced inspection system monitors company compliance through its smart digital tools and field inspection campaigns, alongside awareness initiatives aimed at highlighting the importance of the policy and its role in safeguarding workers’ health and safety.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any negative practices or violations through MoHRE’s call centre on 600590000, as well as via the Ministry’s website and smart application.